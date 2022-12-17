OPS to hold meeting with supporters on Dec 21 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would hold a meeting with office bearers of his faction on December 21 in Chennai. OPS faction’s political advisor and former minister Panruti S Ramachandran would preside over the meeting.

Office bearers and district secretaries have been asked to participate in the meeting, which would be held on the premises of YMCA campus in Vepery, without fail, according to a statement from OPS faction.

The call for the meeting came at the backdrop of the legal battle over the leadership between OPS and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.