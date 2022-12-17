MDMK eyes more social media presence

CHENNAI: With the emergence of social media as important propaganda tool for the political parties, MDMK has implored members of students' wing of the party to use the social media platforms extensively to reach the masses.

"Social media platforms have become major tool to express our existence and spread works done by the party in today's political scenario. To reach out to the masses and spread the works of party, secretary Durai Vaiko has launched social media wing, " a resolution passed by the students' wing of the party said.

Students' wing meeting was held in party headquarters in Chennai, on Saturday, in which Durai Vaiko participated.

The resolution added that office bearers have been appointed to strengthen the social media wing and requested the other office bearers of the party and members of students' wing to participate in the activities of the social media wing.

Also, another resolution has been passed to remove the post of Governer as the post is against the principles of federalism.

"As India is an union of states and the strong states will only strengthen the country. Acts of Governers trying to control the elected governments of the states should be considered an action against federalism, " the resolution added.

The students' wing also passed a resolution urging the central government to follow reservation in educational institutions.

"While responding to a question in the parliament, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that of the 307 professor posts allocated to oppressed communities, 231 posts are vacant, " the resolution pointed out while censuring the government of its inaction.