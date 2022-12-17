Karthigai Deepam atop hill ends burning after 11 days

The Deepam assumes special significance this year as it was held after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic related lockdown. Though around 20 lakh witnessed the lighting of the Bharani Deepam inside the temple and the Maha Deepam atop the hill this year in addition to circumambulating the 14 kilometre long girivalam, the festivities were witnessed by more than 35 lakh devotees as counted by the head scanners placed at the 9 entry points to the town, said Collector B Murugesh.