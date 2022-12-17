Karthigai Deepam atop hill ends burning after 11 days
TIRUVANNAMALAI: The majestic Karthigai Deepam, which burnt nonstop for the last 11 days atop the 2,671 feet high Annamalai hills in Tiruvannamalai ended its glow early on Saturday.
The Deepam, which used up more than 1 km of wick and 4.50 tonnes of ghee as fuel will be brought down to Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple by Saturday afternoon by the deepa nattars.
The Deepam assumes special significance this year as it was held after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic related lockdown. Though around 20 lakh witnessed the lighting of the Bharani Deepam inside the temple and the Maha Deepam atop the hill this year in addition to circumambulating the 14 kilometre long girivalam, the festivities were witnessed by more than 35 lakh devotees as counted by the head scanners placed at the 9 entry points to the town, said Collector B Murugesh.
Rs 2.74 crore in cash counted from hundials
Meanwhile, more than 400 persons, including those from social service organisations were used to count the collections in the total 86 hundis placed at different points on the temple premises. Counting of cash, gold and silver started on Thursday and a total of Rs 2.29 crore in addition to 288 grams of gold and 1,478 grams silver were counted from the proceeds of 26 hundis on Thursday.
Counting which resumed at 8 am on Friday, the second day, ended around 4 pm and accounted for another Rs 45 lakh cash, 50 grams gold and 783 grams silver totaling Rs 2.74 crore cash, 278 grams gold and 2,261 grams silver, officials revealed. HR&CE JC Ashok Kumar oversaw the proceedings.
