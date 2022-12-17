Jumbo found dead in Kumari

MADURAI: An elephant was found dead along the fringes of Kalial Forest Range in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. According to District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, based on information received at around 8.30 am, a team of forest personnel inspected the spot and held enquiries. It was a male elephant and seemed too old approximately 50 years. The DFO said there’s no external injury on its body. However, the tusks remained intact. A team of veterinary doctors from Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve conducted animal autopsy between 4.30 pm and 5 pm.