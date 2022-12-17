TamilNadu

Jumbo found dead in Kumari

According to District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, based on information received at around 8.30 am, a team of forest personnel inspected the spot and held enquiries.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: An elephant was found dead along the fringes of Kalial Forest Range in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. According to District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, based on information received at around 8.30 am, a team of forest personnel inspected the spot and held enquiries. It was a male elephant and seemed too old approximately 50 years. The DFO said there’s no external injury on its body. However, the tusks remained intact. A team of veterinary doctors from Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve conducted animal autopsy between 4.30 pm and 5 pm.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Elephant
forest officer
male elephant
Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve
Jumbo found dead

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in