Heavy rain likely in 8 districts of TN on Dec 20: RMC

CHENNAI: According to a press release from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on the 14th, a new low pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea. This new low-pressure area is likely to cross over Sri Lanka and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar as an intense low-pressure area.

Due to this, there has been a rainy situation in the south and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Also, despite the variation in the speed of the easterly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in many places in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) there may be light to moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas, the day after tomorrow (Monday) at many places in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas and moderate rain at one or two places in interior districts.

Meanwhile, the RMC issued a press release that read: On the 20th (Tuesday), Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal Region will receive moderate rain at many places, and a couple of places in the interior districts, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and 8 districts, and a couple of places in Karaikal Region, will also receive heavy rain.

35 km per hour from tomorrow to 20th in South West Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Kumari Sea along the Sri Lankan coast. First 55 km. The RMC has warned fishermen not to venture into these areas as hurricane-force winds are likely.