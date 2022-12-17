Former MTC staff found guilty of graft

CHENNAI: A suspended staff of MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) was found guilty on graft charges by a special court for cases dealing with prevention of corruption cases for accepting a bribe of Rs 2000. He was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment.

P Anbalagan (63), who was working as senior tradesman at MTC headquarters and was the vice-president of Anna Labour Union, MTC central depot.

According to the prosecution, on June 25, 2011, the accused had approached a MTC driver Purushothaman and told him that he can take any bus route he prefers and demanded a bribe of Rs 3000. When the driver expressed inability to pay the amount, the accused threatened that he will be transferred to Ennore depot. This continued for a year and eventually on November 16, 2012, the accused demanded that Rs 2000 be given in his office and the remaining Rs 1000 later.

The driver alerted the vigilance and anti corruption officials after which a trap was set. On the same day, when Purushothaman handed over Rs 2000 at an agreed spot, the accused was caught red handed. After perusing all the submissions from both sides, special judge, J Omprakash held that the prosecution has proved their case and sentenced Anbalagan to two years rigorous imprisonment.