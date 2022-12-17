Cane farmers shave heads en masse

TIRUCHY: Sugarcane farmers who have been continuing their indefinite protest against Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory for the fast disbursement of the pending dues tonsured their heads to mark their agitation on Saturday.

The farmer has been demanding for the disbursement of the arrear for several days but the factory administration had failed to pay attention. On Saturday, the members tonsured their heads and continued their protest. The farmers demanded immediate release of the arrear which would help as many as 13,000 families who have been waiting for the long time.