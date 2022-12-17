BJP can do nothing in TN, says Minister

MADURAI: With over a year left for the next Lok Sabha elections, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan exuded confidence that the DMK-led combine would sweep the polls.

While addressing a programme marking DMK stalwart K Anbazhagan’s centenary celebrations at Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi district, the Minister slammed BJP saying that the party could do nothing in Tamil Nadu.

Since the political tenure of ‘Neethi Katchi’ in Tamil Nadu in those days, the rights of people in education, employment and equality and resistance to oppression were upheld and all these values and rights are now being maintained well under the ‘Dravidian Model’ governance in the state.

Further taking a dig at the BJP, she said without even knowing the concept of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, many were talking about it as they wanted the community to be divided and also as slaves under their control.