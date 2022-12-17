Action to install CCTVs in TN prisons underway: Regupathy

CHENNAI: State Law Minister S Regupathy on Saturday stated that the work of installing CCTV cameras in 12 prisons in Tamil Nadu is underway.

He also added that facilities will be provided to monitor the prison guards from the head office in Chennai.

"Installing CCTV cameras in prisons in Tamil Nadu is going on. At least in 12-13 prisons, CCTV cameras are to be installed," he said to reporters in Pudukottai.