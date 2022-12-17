90L FMD vaccines should be provided soon: Stalin to Rupala

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of Animal Husbandry Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, requesting on speedy delivery of 90 lakh FMD vaccines requested by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the letter, he wrote, "For Tamil Nadu, under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), vaccines to be administered by September 2022 was not been administered to date to prevent cattle from becoming infected with Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Tamil Nadu. In order to maintain cattle's immunity and thus prevent the economic loss to the farmers, 90 lakh FMD vaccines requested by the Tamil Nadu government needs to be provided as soon as possible."