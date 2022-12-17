TamilNadu

3 drown in pond near Ladavaram in Tiruvannamalai dist

Three boys, all sons of Kanandasan a painter of Ganganallur village Ladavaram, identified as Arul (10), Ajith (9) and Sandeep (7) along with Jeevan Kumar (8) son of Arikrishnan of the same village went to the local pond for a swim.
TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three including two brothers drowned when they went to swim in a local pond near Ladavaram in Kalasapakkam police station limits in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday evening.

When one of the boys fell into the water at the deep end, he started shouting following which one after the other jumped into the water to save him. Ajith was saved but he did not alert the saviours that more were drowned. Immediately fire service personnel from Polur retrieved the bodies of the three drowned boys. Kalasapakkam police registered a case and are investigating.

