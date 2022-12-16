TN police on alert after inputs on drug syndicates in coastal areas

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police is on high alert after intelligence inputs of the possibility of drug syndicates using the sea route for smuggling narcotic drugs to Sri Lanka.

The Indian Coast Guard had foiled a bid to smuggle 'beedi' leaves to Sri Lanka and six fishermen were arrested. The beedi leaves, valued at Rs 2.5 crore, were seized along with the mechanised boat used for smuggling it. This also came following an intelligence report on fishermen from Tamil Nadu being used as carriers.

Intelligence has also given inputs on the possibility of major drug smuggling possibility on the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka route and the Coastal police have stepped up an alert over the areas under their jurisdiction.

The Superintendent of Police of Thoothukudi has recently visited the fishermen and created awareness among them on the pitfalls of ganja or drug smuggling. The Thoothukudi fishing harbour daily does business to the tune of around Rs 1 crore and more than 250 fishing vessels are plying in the harbour.

The recent seizure of ganja and other drugs from the fishing vessels worth lakhs of rupees was seized from Indian fishing vessels that are from Tamil Nadu.

After the arrest of former top intelligence officer of the now defunct LTTE, Satnukam alias Sabesan from Chennai in October 2021 on charges of smuggling drugs and arms and raising funds for rejuvenating the organisation, intelligence agencies have been on an alert in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the agencies told IANS that an alert is now issued for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the state coastal police and the Indian Coast Guard are tracking any suspicious ships or mechanised boats in the sea around 40-60 nautical miles from the shore. The focus is mainly on the Thoothukudi, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram areas.