Stalin welcomes Bill granting ST status to Narikuravars

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has welcomed the passage of the Bill providing for inclusion of Narikuravar and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin said, “I've already written to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for the inclusion of Narikurava and Kuruvikkara communities in ST list. Welcome the significant passage of the Bill for the same in Lok Sabha as a result of our consistent efforts. We'll continue to take all steps for the community's dignified life.”

The Bill has been moved by the union government based on the suggestion of the state government. The Tamil Nadu chief minister had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to bring legislation to include the two communities within the bracket of STs. In fact, the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said, “On the basis of the recommendation of the state of Tamil Nadu and after consultation with the Registrar General of India and the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes, if is proposed to amend Part XIV of the Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule Tribes) Order, 1950.”