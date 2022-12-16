Over 35.56 L recovered from Covid-19 in TN
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu had 8 new Covid cases on Friday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,298 so far. TN’s overall test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% after 4,110 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Chengalpattu reported the highest TPR of 0.9%. Active cases in the State stood at 53.
With 11 active cases, Chennai had the highest number. Kancheepuram reported 3 new cases, two cases were reported in Erode and a case each was reported in Chennai, Ariyalur and Namakkal. As many as 8 people were discharged across the State, taking total recoveries to 35,56,196. With no more COVID -induced deaths, the death toll remained at 38,049.
