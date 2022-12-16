Namakkal college wins first prize in Tamil Nadu police hackathon

CHENNAI: A college in Namakkal won the first prize in TN police Hackathon organised by TN cyber crime wing, aimed at encouraging the students to use their logical and coding skills in solving the policing problems.
The solutions are invited for the problem statements on Facial Recognition, Genuineness of Messages, Open Source Intelligence, VolP (voice over internet protocol) call tracing and Tracking and Phishing messages.
K.S.Rangasamy College of Engineering. Tiruchencode, Namakkal, Amrita College of Engineering, Coimbatore and PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore bagged the first prize, second prize and third prize respectively.
DGP C Sylendra Babu, Head of Police Force, met the winners of TN Police Hackathon 2022 and awarded the cash prizes of Rs.50,000, Rs.30,000 and Rs.20,000 for the first prize, second prize and third prize respectively.
Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has organized the Hackathon 2022 at the SRM University premises on 9, 10 December.
Sylendra Babu enthusiastically interacted with the students and bestowed his appreciations on the accomplishment of finding solutions to the policing problems and exhorted the winners to continue their work and develop a working model for the problems identified.
During the session Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, K Stalin, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Arangam and Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Division-1 were present.
