Namakkal college wins first prize in Tamil Nadu police hackathon

CHENNAI: A college in Namakkal won the first prize in TN police Hackathon organised by TN cyber crime wing, aimed at encouraging the students to use their logical and coding skills in solving the policing problems.

The solutions are invited for the problem statements on Facial Recognition, Genuineness of Messages, Open Source Intelligence, VolP (voice over internet protocol) call tracing and Tracking and Phishing messages.

K.S.Rangasamy College of Engineering. Tiruchencode, Namakkal, Amrita College of Engineering, Coimbatore and PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore bagged the first prize, second prize and third prize respectively.