MHC appreciates south zone IGP for effective handling of Pocso cases

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Friday gave a pat to the south zone IG Police Asra Gargh for implementing the HC order in an effective way by means of handling the POCSO cases and other cases against the minors.

The bench of Justice PN Prakash and Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras HC lauded the south zone on hearing a petition filed by a minor girl’s father who prayed for a direction to send his daughter from the government shelter to his house. It is noted that a school-going boy tied a mangalsutra to a girl at a bus stand which went viral on social media. Therefore, the police arrested the boy and the social welfare department took custody of the girl.

While the case was heard, the judges passed several directions for filing FIRs against the minors as well as in the POCSO Act cases.

The court ordered the police to strictly follow the rule that a thorough investigation must be done before filing FIRs under the POCSO Acts.

“After the direction was passed by the court, the registration of FIRs under the POCSO act has come down. Certainly, in the southern part of the state, the police have precisely implemented the court order in handling the cases against the minors, ” the court observed.

The bench further directed the state police to file an affidavit regarding the treatment of minors in the criminal cases and adjourned the case to December 22.