HC orders Salem dist collector to remove encroachments before GH

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Salem district collector to act within two weeks and remove the encroachments made opposite to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Government Medical College Hospital, in Salem.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, a resident of Salem.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to remove encroachments made before the GH which are obstructing the free flow of the public towards the hospital.

According to him a man who is running a timber depot near the hospital has blocked the way to Block No 1 of the hospital and another man has occupied a north side gate leading to the mortuary of the hospital.

“Even as I made several representations to the authorities, they did not take action to remove the encroachments from the hospital spots, ” the petitioner added.

He further stated that if the encroachment more specifically in the entire Salem district is removed, the general public will be benefited. Radhakrishnan submitted that in the present case the respondents are reluctant in taking action to remove the encroachment.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the Salem district collector to remove the encroachments within two weeks.