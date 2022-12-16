GO issued to sanction three combined water supply schemes

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday issued administrative sanction for three new combined water supply schemes for Ramanathapuram, Dindigul and Tiruvallur districts at a total project cost of Rs 4,194.66 crore.

In his December 14 dated order, Shiv Das Meena, additional chief secretary said that the government, after careful examination of the proposal of the mission director, Jal Jeevan Mission and the managing director, TWAD Board decides to “accord administrative sanction for the three new combined water supply schemes for Ramanathapuram, Dindigul and Tiruvallur districts at a total project cost of Rs 4,194.66 crore (Rs 3,238.12 crore for rural component and Rs 956.54 crore towards urban component).”

As per the GO, the proportionate cost of urban component of Rs 956.54 crore in respect of combined water supply scheme to Ramanathapuram and Dindigul districts would be met under AMRUT 2.0. Administrative sanction has been accorded for restoration of water supply affected due to damages caused due to floods in river Kollidam to the foot bridges of combined water supply scheme in Nagapattinam and Tiruchirappalli districts.

The new combined water supply scheme in Ramanathapuram is aimed at providing water supply to two municipalities, five town panchayats and 2,306 rural habitations in 11 panchayat unions, while the scheme in Dindigul intends to cater to the needs of people of Oddanchatram municipality, Keeranur and Neikkarapatty town panchayat and 1,422 rural habitations in seven panchayat unions in Dindigul district with Cauvery River as source.

The scheme meant for Thiruvallur district will supply water to Ammambakkam and 10 other habitations of Ammambakkam and Goonipalayam panchayats in Poondi panchayat union there. The administrative sanction also intends to provide a new combined water supply scheme to Velagaram and 10 other habitations of Velagaram and Mamandur panchayats in Poondi union in Thiruvallur.