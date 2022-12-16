Dry weather to prevail in TN until Monday

CHENNAI: A low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and the State is likely to receive light rainfall in selected places until then. After the formation of the low pressure, it is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to several parts of the State in the coming days.

The regional meteorological department officials said that if the system intensifies, heavy rainfall can also be expected.

Meanwhile, moderate Easterlies or Northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels over Tamil Nadu, the regional meteorological centre stated. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

In case of change in the weather conditions due to formation of low pressure area, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at one or two places over interior Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts on Tuesday. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperature likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Weather blogger Pradeep John also stated that widespread rains are likely to start from Monday, while most parts of the State will remain dry until then.