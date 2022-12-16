Don’t force students to study during PT period: Min

On allegations by Opposition parties on the prevalence of drugs among students, the Minister said that the aim of Chief Minister MK Stalin is to make Tamil Nadu into a drug-free state. Claiming that the state government has been doing remarkably well under the New India Literacy Programme 2022-27 implemented at Rs 9.83 crore to provide basic literacy skills to 4.80 lakh people, above 15 years of age, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that in the last year 3.15 lakh people were educated as against the targeted 3.10 lakh people under the programme.