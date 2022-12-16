‘Dead’ man comes alive during last rites in Pudukai

Subsequently, the hospital sent Shanmugam back in an ambulance. When the ambulance was nearing Murandampatti, Shanmugam went into an unconscious state and so the family members thought that he had passed away. They informed the relatives, while they were on the way to the house. As the villagers gathered at Alampatti village, the entrance of Murandampatti and performed a ritual and took the ‘body’ of Shanmugam to the house placed ‘it’ at the verandah of the house and continued the ritual ahead of the ‘funeral.’