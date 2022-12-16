All vehicles from Kerala disinfected due to bird flu spread

COIMBATORE: After a fresh outbreak of bird flu in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu districts sharing borders with the neighbouring state have gone into precautionary mode to prevent spread of the disease.

All vehicles entering The Nilgiris through check posts, including Kakkanalla, Nadukani, Pattavayal, Serambadi, Thalur, Ambalamoola were thoroughly screened to prevent transportation of poultry products from Kerala. Bird flu cases have surfaced in Kerala’s Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. All vehicles entering the district were sprayed with disinfectants. Surveillance has also been increased in poultry farms in Namakkal. Officials have asked the poultry units to look for any unusual symptoms.