TNCC plans to celebrate 100th day of Bharat Jodo in a big way

CHENNAI: The state Congress has proposed to celebrate the 100th day of the party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on a grand scale.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri has appealed to all district, block, city and town panchayat level units of the party to make elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 100th day on December 16.

The Congress party’s national unit has already proposed to commemorate the century of the unity in a big way at the party ruled Rajasthan on the aforesaid day.

Claiming that cutting across caste, religion, race and linguistic differences, people were offering overwhelming support by participating in the yatra, Alagiri said that through media interactions, Rahul Gandhi has exposed the division of people on political, social and economic lines besides raising the unprecedented level of unemployment, inflation and denial of Minimum Support Price to farmers in the incumbent BJP regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.