TN to offer e-programme to interpret old Tamil texts

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to develop an online classical Tamil programme aimed at helping interested learners interpret the language in ancient literary texts. This is aimed at boosting TN’s language and heritage.

The web-based course, which will be launched by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, will target youth and students across the globe.

A senior official from the institute said that a meeting with experts cemented the idea of including the online programme. “The vision of the programme will not only help learners spread knowledge of classical Tamil but also find ways to protect and preserve the State’s heritage,” he added.

The programme has various components, including bringing out definitive editions of Tamil classics with accuracy and authenticity.

“It (the programme) will also bring out a comprehensive report on the historical grammar of Tamil that evolved from the classical age (300 BC To 600 AD) to the modern age (1601 AD till date) through middle age (601 AD to 1600 AD),” he said, adding the online programme will also have translated versions of the ancient Tamil works.

Stating that the Union government had already sanctioned Rs 41.97 crore for the development of the programme, he said that part of the sanctioned amount would be used to promote classical Tamil education in India and abroad through the online course.

He said that similar to the web course, the Central Institute of Classical Tamil has also set up a computerised language training laboratory so as to make people of other states and countries aware of the greatness of the Tamil language with financial assistance from the State government.

The online classes will be conducted in two different sessions such as an introductory class of three months duration and a special level class of six months duration.

So far, about 620 people from the US, France, Germany, Canada, South Africa, Sweden, China, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and from other states of India have registered. Recently, two Spaniards and one Frenchman enrolled to learn the Tamil language.