Tangedco unions to strike work on January 10 for wage revision, jobs

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has decided to strike work on January 10 seeking to fill up vacancies and long delay in wage revision. According to a resolution adopted at the meeting of trade unions, all the trade unions would serve the strike notice to Tangedco before December 20 and a meeting would be held at the superintendent engineer office on December 27 explaining the need for conducting a strike. The union’s charter of demands includes filling up vacancies, revision of wages, which is due since December 1, 2019, and scrapping the broad proceeding order 2 completely.