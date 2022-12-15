TamilNadu

Tangedco unions to strike work on January 10 for wage revision, jobs

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has decided to strike work on January 10 seeking to fill up vacancies and long delay in wage revision.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has decided to strike work on January 10 seeking to fill up vacancies and long delay in wage revision. According to a resolution adopted at the meeting of trade unions, all the trade unions would serve the strike notice to Tangedco before December 20 and a meeting would be held at the superintendent engineer office on December 27 explaining the need for conducting a strike. The union’s charter of demands includes filling up vacancies, revision of wages, which is due since December 1, 2019, and scrapping the broad proceeding order 2 completely.

