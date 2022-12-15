Salem farmer gets heart transplant, new lease of life

The 6-hour transplant surgery was performed on November 17, 2022 and the Salem farmer was discharged on December 2. The patient was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy seven years ago and had severe ventricular dysfunction. A team of six doctors from Rela Hospital led by Dr Prem Anand John flew to Madurai and retrieved the heart. Under the green corridor and support of Chennai Traffic police, the heart was flown to Chennai airport and transported to Rela Hospital within 80 mins.