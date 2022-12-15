Recruitment of 4,000 profs under process: Ponmudy
CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday said that preliminary work to recruit about 4,000 assistant lecturers in Arts and Science colleges has started.
Stating that even after recruiting about 4,000 assistant lecturers, 1,895 posts will remain vacant, the Minister said, “The vacant posts will be filled by appointing guest lecturers”. Ponmudy also launched a website -- www.tngasa -- in the Secretariat where eligible candidates can enrol themselves.
The online enrolment has both Tamil and English versions. After online registration, the candidates can choose their preferred district for posting and upload certificates besides submitting payment for the application. The submission of online applications will commence from December 15 to December 29. The website also contains vacant post details in each college. Those who have applied for guest lecturers will get Rs 20,000 each per month. Ponmudy said that after certificate verifications, interviews will be held and posts will be filled by the TRB.
The Minister clarified that only qualified persons will be appointed. Earlier, reacting to Anna University’s move to appoint ‘unqualified’ Tamil teachers on its campus and in constituent colleges, Ponmudy made it clear that all faculties will be appointed as per UGC norms.
Ponmudy added that after a gap of more than three years, counselling for professors who seek transfers has also begun. “The counselling was lastly conducted in 2018. Of the 569 who had applied, 192 applicants got their required transfer,” he said, adding, the rest of the applicants sought mutual transfers within the districts.
Ponmudy also said that the transfer and promotions will be purely based on the existing vacancies and those who require transfers should go through the vacant list which was posted on the website before applying for it.
