Recruitment of 4,000 profs under process: Ponmudy

The online enrolment has both Tamil and English versions. After online registration, the candidates can choose their preferred district for posting and upload certificates besides submitting payment for the application. The submission of online applications will commence from December 15 to December 29. The website also contains vacant post details in each college. Those who have applied for guest lecturers will get Rs 20,000 each per month. Ponmudy said that after certificate verifications, interviews will be held and posts will be filled by the TRB.