Pressure formed over Arabian Sea, strengthens as deep depression

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department has reported that the deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea has strengthened into a depression.

Atmospheric circulation formed over South Andaman and adjoining areas yesterday. The India Meteorological Department has said that it may develop into a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean.

It is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and proceed towards Sri Lanka's coastal areas, according to the India Meteorological Department.