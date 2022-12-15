Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

NIA searches house of driver-cum-martial arts trainer in Madurai

The search operation lasted for almost four hours in the house, where Umer Sheriff, auto-rickshaw driver, is residing.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search operation at a house of a suspect located along Sungam Pallivasal Street at Nelpettai in Madurai on Thursday.

The search operation lasted for almost four hours in the house, where Umer Sheriff, auto-rickshaw driver, is residing. During the operation, the sleuths were said to have seized weapons such as sword, knife and a spear, sources said. Sheriff was already summoned by the NIA in a case concerning Popular Front of India (PFI), which is banned by the Home Affairs Ministry. Further investigations revealed that Sheriff is a martial arts trainer.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madurai
National Investigation Agency
Popular Front of India
Home Affairs Ministry
NIA search

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in