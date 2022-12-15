NIA searches house of driver-cum-martial arts trainer in Madurai

MADURAI: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search operation at a house of a suspect located along Sungam Pallivasal Street at Nelpettai in Madurai on Thursday.

The search operation lasted for almost four hours in the house, where Umer Sheriff, auto-rickshaw driver, is residing. During the operation, the sleuths were said to have seized weapons such as sword, knife and a spear, sources said. Sheriff was already summoned by the NIA in a case concerning Popular Front of India (PFI), which is banned by the Home Affairs Ministry. Further investigations revealed that Sheriff is a martial arts trainer.