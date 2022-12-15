TamilNadu

Music Academy is the Vedanthangal of musicians worldwide: Stalin

He along with Minster for Tamil culture and Industries Thangam Thennarasu presented awards to the achievers in the field of music in presence of N Murali, President of Music Academy.
CM Stalin inaugurates the 96th Annual conference and concert held at The Music Academy, TTK road, Chennai.
CM Stalin inaugurates the 96th Annual conference and concert held at The Music Academy, TTK road, Chennai. Hemanathan M
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who inaugurated the 96th Annual conference and concert that was held at The Music Academy, TTK road, Chennai on Thursday stated that whether it is pop music or rock music, it should be in Tamil.

He along with Minster for Tamil culture and Industries Thangam Thennarasu presented awards to the achievers in the field of music in presence of N Murali, President of Music Academy.

"The musical form of Tamil ​​is ancient & rich. The Tamil music form has been around since before the Tolkappiyam period. The Music Academy invites artists from around the world to Chennai." he said after inaugurating the event, where 4 music concerts will be held per day.

He added, "Finding unity in diversity should become an individual principle, not just for political parties. This is what the country needs today. No matter what music forum, no matter what type of music, give preference to Tamil. Tamil music should sound flawless. Be it pop music or rock music, it should be Tamil music."

He also stated that this is the first event, he has participated in without any excitement and tension after taking charge as the Chief Minister.

The 96th Annual conference and concert starts from today till 1st January 2023. More than 100 musical artists is reported to be perform in the concert.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MK Stalin
Chennai
Stalin
tamil
Political Parties
TN Govt
Thangam Thennarasu
Musicians
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Singara Chennai 2.0
DMK govt
Rock music
Tamil musicians
pop music
Tamil Music
music concerts
Stalin govt
Music Academy
96th Annual conference and concert
The Music Academy
TTK road
N Murali
Tolkappiyam period
Tolkappiyam
stalin music academy
music academy chennai
namma chennai project
chennai project center list
TN musician
Chennai musician
chennai music academy
music academy musicians

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in