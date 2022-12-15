Music Academy is the Vedanthangal of musicians worldwide: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who inaugurated the 96th Annual conference and concert that was held at The Music Academy, TTK road, Chennai on Thursday stated that whether it is pop music or rock music, it should be in Tamil.
He along with Minster for Tamil culture and Industries Thangam Thennarasu presented awards to the achievers in the field of music in presence of N Murali, President of Music Academy.
"The musical form of Tamil is ancient & rich. The Tamil music form has been around since before the Tolkappiyam period. The Music Academy invites artists from around the world to Chennai." he said after inaugurating the event, where 4 music concerts will be held per day.
He added, "Finding unity in diversity should become an individual principle, not just for political parties. This is what the country needs today. No matter what music forum, no matter what type of music, give preference to Tamil. Tamil music should sound flawless. Be it pop music or rock music, it should be Tamil music."
He also stated that this is the first event, he has participated in without any excitement and tension after taking charge as the Chief Minister.
The 96th Annual conference and concert starts from today till 1st January 2023. More than 100 musical artists is reported to be perform in the concert.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android