Music Academy is the Vedanthangal of musicians worldwide: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who inaugurated the 96th Annual conference and concert that was held at The Music Academy, TTK road, Chennai on Thursday stated that whether it is pop music or rock music, it should be in Tamil.

He along with Minster for Tamil culture and Industries Thangam Thennarasu presented awards to the achievers in the field of music in presence of N Murali, President of Music Academy.