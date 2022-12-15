Mini-stadiums in 234 constituencies will be priority: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State youth welfare and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said that his primary target would be developing mini stadiums in all 234 constituencies in the state.

Talking to media persons after his first government function as a minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that his first target would be developing mini-stadiums in all 234 constituencies, as was promised in the election manifesto. Adding that his functioning would encourage sportspersons in the state, he said that the events of the CM Gold Trophy in which Silambam and Kabaddi have been included would begin from ensuing January.

Asked about new sports events planned for the future, the debutant minister said that they were making efforts to organize Beach Olympics and ATP Tennis tournaments in the state.

Appealing to the media to level constructive criticism, he said that the chief minister has entrusted a major responsibility on him and he would try to perform to the best of his potential in consultation with the CM and senior ministers.

On whether the people could expect him to inaugurate the Rs 1,000 per homemaker scheme soon, he tersely said, “Only the CM will announce it.”

The minister also interacted with the students of Eklavya Model Residential School who would be representing the state in the national-level sports meet to be held in Andhra soon.