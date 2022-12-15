Ma Su orders disciplinary action against doctors at Chengalpattu GH

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered departmental disciplinary action against four doctors who were found absent on duty at the Chengalpattu Madurantakam Government Hospital upon surprise inspection on Thursday.

He also has issued orders to transfer the Joint Director of Health Services for Chengalpattu district for not ensuring the presence of doctors and monitoring the situation at the hospital.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian conducted a surprise inspection at the government hospital to visit the patients and monitor the treatment given to the patients.

He interacted with the patients who were being treated there and heard about the treatments being given to them. He also visited other departments including maternity ward, operation theatre, post-natal ward, laboratory etc.

It was during the inspection, that he found out that four doctors who were supposed to be on duty were absent and had not given any prior notice regarding the same. As per the regulations, the doctors have to notify the department and the joint director about their absence from duty beforehand and inform the officials if they are not reporting on duty.

However, since the doctors did not follow the procedures, he ordered departmental disciplinary action (17b) against the four doctors.

Starting monitoring of the situation and responsibilities of the doctor to be the role of the Joint Director, Chengalpattu, he instructed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to transfer him to another district.