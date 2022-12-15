Governor prorogues Assembly session which commenced on October 17

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday prorogued the State Legislative Assembly, which commenced on October 17, 2022.

A notification issued by the Raj Bhavan said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, RN Ravi, Governor of Tami Nadu, hereby prorogue with effect from the date of this notification, the session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly which commenced on the 17th October, 2022.”