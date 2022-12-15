Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
TamilNadu

Governor prorogues Assembly session which commenced on October 17

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday prorogued the State Legislative Assembly, which commenced on October 17, 2022.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday prorogued the State Legislative Assembly, which commenced on October 17, 2022.

A notification issued by the Raj Bhavan said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, RN Ravi, Governor of Tami Nadu, hereby prorogue with effect from the date of this notification, the session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly which commenced on the 17th October, 2022.”

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Governor
RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor
Assembly session
State Legislative Assembly

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in