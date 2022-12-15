4-member gang cons Kerala textile trader of Rs 29L posing as cops

COIMBATORE: A four-member gang, posing as police personnel, robbed Rs 29 lakh from a Kerala-based textile trader in Erode on Wednesday. According to police, Ansar (57), a textile trader from Cochin had come down to Perundurai along with his friends Abilash and Basheer in a car to purchase textile materials for business. They were waiting for their friends when “a car stopped near them and four persons- two of them in complete police uniform and others in khaki pants and white shirt got down from the vehicle. Claiming to be cops, the four men took away Rs 29 lakh as they suspect it to be ‘hawala’ money,” police said.

Further, the conmen also asked Ansar to get the money by furnishing proper documents at Perundurai police station. They were shocked to know at the Perundurai police station that cops were not involved in the seizure. Based on a complaint, the Perundurai police registered a case and tracking down the culprits.