First mobile crematorium vehicle introduced in Erode

CHENNAI: A mobile crematorium was introduced for the first time in Erode. Atma Foundation Chairman V. Rajamanickam presided over the program. Company Chairman Sahadeva and Rotary Governor Ilangumaran participated as special invitees and inaugurated the mobile cremation vehicle.

They also introduced a mobile cremation vehicle to serve the Atma E-Mayan in villages.

A mobile fuel vehicle has been introduced to ease the hardships of people living in rural areas. It is said that a fee of Rs 7,500 has been fixed for cremation.

According to the Daily Thanthi's report, said that a mobile cremation vehicle will be loaded in Atma's ambulance and cremation will be done using only gas cylinders this vehicle will be parked in non-residential village graveyards and agricultural land outside the municipality.

The body is cremated with firewood or dung costs up to Rs.15,000 and takes about 8 hours to cremate, causing environmental damage. But now with the newly introduced mobile crematorium, the crematorium can be cremated within an hour and the ashes will be delivered to the family of the deceased, the management of Atma Foundation says.