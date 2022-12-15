EPS flays DMK govt, Police dept, says that L&O deteriorated

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday reiterated that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state under the 19 months of DMK’s regime and unleashed a scathing attack on chief minister M K Stalin for failing to take corrective measures.

He took a potshot at the state police department and said it was reduced to force to carry out the diktat of the power centres of the ruling party rather discharging its duty to maintaining the law and order situation.

Instead of issuing monthly statements on raids and arrest of peddlers to boast itself, the police department should discharge its duty to end the smuggling and free available of drugs, said EPS in the statement and he cited the seizure of large quantity of Ganja and other synthetic drugs in Ramanathapuram district in the recent past.

Pointing out the arrest of men affiliated to the ruling party in connection with the seizure of white substances in the last week of November, the AIADMK leader said a law enforcing agency confiscated Ganja and psychiatric drugs worth around Rs 160 crore on December 12 in Ramanathapuram.

Two persons from Chennai were arrested in connection with the smuggling of the drugs.

“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials are wondering the possibility of the large quantity of drug slipped through the check posts between Chennai and Ramanathapuram districts,” he said and continued that it sow the seeds of doubts that smuggling of such large quantity of drugs would not take place with the nexus of some of the top brass of the state police department.

He also pointed out the murder of an alleged police informer in Chennai and said that hit out the police department that it failed miserably in ending the drug menace and the anti-social elements that are posing serious threat to the society.