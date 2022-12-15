Ancient Perumal temple built by Cholas is missing: Ponn Manickavel

CHENNAI: AG Ponn Manickavel, former Inspector General of Idol Wing has filed a complaint in the Baluchetty Chatram police station saying that an Ancient Perumal temple in Govindavadi Agaram which was constructed by the Cholas went missing but it was even left unnoticed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

While interacting with the media, Ponn Manickavel said that there are records that the temple was there in 1905 but now the temple is missing and all the idols and valuables that were in the temple are also gone. He said that the officials from the Hindu Religious department did not care about the missing idols of the temple as well.

Ponn Manickavel said that he had filed a 12-paged complaint with the police station and he said that there were valuables and idols worth crores in the temple and could not believe how the people forgot about the temple.

He said that many idols along with temples have gone missing in Tamilnadu and he would find them all before he breaths his last.