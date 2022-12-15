Anbumani appeals Stalin to call on Guv over online gambling bill

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged Chief MinisterM K Stalin to call on Governor R N Ravi to get his assent for the bill against online gambling and regulate the online games.

Meanwhile, he said that the delay on the part of the Governor to give nod for the bill despite the state government offering clarification has fuelled speculation and raised several doubts.

“Online gambling has turned into a killer. In the last one and half year, as many as 37 persons have committed suicide after losing their money in online gambling. Five persons have ended their lives in the last 15 days itself, ” Anbumani said in his social media post and expressed his condolence to the demise of an engineer, a native of Coimbatore, who was the latest victim of online gambling. The youth, who lost lakhs of rupees in online gambling and caught in a debt trap, ended his life.