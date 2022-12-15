7 new cases reported in 4 dists; TPR 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported seven cases of Covid-19 on Thursday taking the total cases so far to 35,94,290. Two cases each were reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore and one in Kancheepuram. Other districts reported zero cases.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent after 3,526 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 0.9 per cent was reported in Chengalpattu. The active cases in the State stood at 53 and that of Chennai at 12 cases. No more deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the past 24 hours.
