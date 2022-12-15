3 minors held for forcing 7-yr-old to take tobacco

The incident occurred at Nagalkulam, a village near Pavoorchatram on December 4 and a video of the incident went viral on social media. It prompted the police to take action, sources said. The video showed a juvenile compelling the boy to keep it under his tongue, and taste it. As soon as the boy tasted it, he felt uncomfortable and was about to spit. Subsequently, the juvenile shouted at the boy repeatedly not to spit and instructed him to keep the substance properly under his tongue.