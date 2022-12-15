11 new EB divisions created to reduce workload differences

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 11 newly created divisions of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation in an event held on Thursday.

According to a government press release, there are 176 divisions in the state and there is a huge difference between workload among the divisions as number of connections vary.

"For example, Tambaram division has 6.79 lakh connections while Gudalur division has only 68,022 connections. Announcement was made during budget session to rationalize the workload, " the release said.

In addition to the 176 divisions, chief minster inaugurated the 11 divisions.

Ministers K Ponmudy, Udhayanithi Stalin, V Senthilbalaji, chief secretary V Irai Anbu and Tangedco managing director Rajesh Lakhoni took part in the event.