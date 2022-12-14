Waiting for CM’s intervention, say sugarcane farmers

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Delta farmers had faith on DMK and supported the party in the Assembly election and so the Chief Minister should instruct the Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory to disburse the pending dues to the farmers who have been fighting for the past 15 days, said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, the sugar factory has failed to release the arrears to the farmers since 2015 and it had obtained a loan worth Rs 300 crore from various banks in the name of sugarcane farmers without their knowledge. “Not only from 2015 to 16 but also the money is still pending for the year 2017-18 and the farmers have been staging a series of protests for the past 15 days and there is no proper answer from the government. We doubt whether the Chief Minister is aware of the arrears and the farmers protest,” asked Pandian.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister who met the farmers during the election campaign had assured to sort out the problems faced by the farmers immediately and so the Delta farmers voted in support of the DMK and it is Chief Minister MK Stalin who should answer the protesting farmers, he said.

He said that over 13,000 families are affected due to the irregularities of the factory administration.

Meanwhile, Pandian said that the Thanjavur Collector who called for a talk assured to get the arrear in three instalments, but has not talked about the interest and about the bank loans.

He urged the state government to sort out the issue immediately otherwise a series of protests would be initiated across the state, he said.