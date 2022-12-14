Politicians, Celebs greet Udhay TN's 35th Cabinet Minister

CHENNAI: Chepauk MLA and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has become the 35th minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet. In a formal swearing-in ceremony this morning, TN Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Udhayanidhi, 45, at the Raj Bhavan.

The ceremony begun with national anthem and Tamil thaai vaazhthu. Later Stalin introduced his new Minister to the Governor.

Udhayanidhi Stalin takes charge as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Politicians and Celebrities greet and congratulate the new Minister.

