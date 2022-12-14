Oppn criticise induction of Udhayanidhi into cabinet

By giving false poll promises, the DMK returned to power. Within 19 months, the ruling party has staged this coronation. The credit of establishing monarchy in democracy goes to the DMK, Sasikala said in a statement and assured that the AIADMK party would soon end the DMK’s monarchy and restore democracy in the state.

Senior AIADMK leader and EPS supporter D Jayakumar came down heavily for clearing the path for DMK leader and chief minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin as minister was nothing but dynastic politics, while several other AIADMK leaders slammed their arch-rival regarding the issue and said “dynastic politics” is in the DMK’s blood.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran has also joined the issue and questioned the need for such an urgency of appointing the first time MLA Udhayanidhi as the minister.

BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said it was nothing but dynastic politics. When Stalin assumed charge as party president, he promised that neither his son nor his son-in-law would be made minister or party leader. Now the promise is not kept, Thirupathy added.