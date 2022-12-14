New low pressure area is forming over Bay of Bengal tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of a low pressure area forming in the southeast Bay of ​​Bengal and the adjoining Indian Ocean tomorrow and then it will move towards the Sri Lanka in the west.

7 districts including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Coimbatore are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in the next three hours - says the Regional Meteorological Department.

According to met experts, the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify as a cyclone and it will cross the shores of Tamil Nadu districts near Sri Lanka and after that it will pass through the interior districts to the Arabian Sea and there is a chance of heavy rains in the interior districts as well.