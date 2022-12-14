MHAA prez, others filed nominations for advocate body elections

CHENNAI: As the nomination proceedings started for the election of Madras High Court Advocates’ Association (MHAA), the present president G Mohanakrishnan, and several others filed their nomination papers on Wednesday.

As per the order of the Madras High Court’s recent order, the Madras High Court Advocates’ Association election will be held on January 9. Therefore, the filing of nominations was started for the 100-year-old advocates' body on Wednesday witnessing several advocates file their nominations.

Apart from Mohanakrishnan, advocates Satyapal, M Velmurugan, and others have also filed nominations for the post of president. Advocate Krishnakumar filed his nomination for the secretary post of the MHAA.

It is noted that the elections will be conducted for the post of president, secretary, treasurer, librarian, senior executive members, and junior executive members. About 4696 advocates are eligible to vote in this election. The filing of nomination papers will end on December 16.

It could be recalled the MHAA election was lastly conducted in 2016. Though it has to be conducted once every two years, the election was not held in 2018 due to legal impediments. A section of MHAA members has approached the Madras HC against the new rules framed for the conduct of elections for the MHAA.