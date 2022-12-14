Mandous damages: Tangedco seeks Rs 12 cr from govt

CHENNAI: Tangedco has sought Rs 12 crore from the State government for temporary restoration work for the damage caused by cyclone Mandous.

Cyclone Mandous, which made its landfall on December 9, has caused permanent damage to the tune of Rs 38 crore.

The cyclonic winds damaged as many as 969 poles including 729 low-tension (LT) poles and 250 high-tension (HT) poles. The LT and HT conductors running to a total length of 28.24 km including 22 km of LT conductors have been damaged. Tangedco found 46 distribution transformers damaged.

After the cyclone made landfall, the power supply was suspended in the city outskirts, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur with overhead lines. Many areas witnessed power outages for over 12 hours as the officials restored the power supply only after a damage assessment.

Nearly 1,100 staff were involved in fieldwork in Chennai throughout the night and 11,000 workers were on the field across the State. The Minnagam call centre had received nearly 26,251 calls till Friday night, and 16,000 calls from Friday night to Saturday morning.