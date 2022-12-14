Kakkalur public seek steps to end pig menace

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Kakkalur village in Tiruvallur have requested the municipal authorities to take action against the large drove of pigs grazing in the residential area and remove it at the earliest.

Over 5,000 people live in the Tamil Nadu housing units in Kakkalur village where there have been recent incidents of several pigs grazing in the area.

The residents have raised complaints that owners of the pigs have let them roam around without any regulations, which in turn has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people living in the housing units. They claimed that the pigs which roll around in mud and slush run into the houses causing a health scare mainly to the children and elderly people.

Apart from this, the animals also run unchecked across the streets causing sudden accidents to motorists in the area. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken so far. So, the residents have requested the authorities to take steps to curtail the issue at the earliest.