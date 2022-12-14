HC orders HR&CE to retrieve encroached Madurai Aadheenam lands

A Radhakrishnan of Kannankurichi, Salem, in his petition stated that the property belonging to Thiruganasambandar Mutt of Madurai Aadheenam, the religious institution, was swindled and he took such issue to the knowledge of authorities about illegal agreement of lease entered between private parties and demanded steps to safeguard the property. Despite making representations for action to safeguard the properties, no steps were taken to secure and safeguard the endowed properties of the institution.