HC orders HR&CE to retrieve encroached Madurai Aadheenam lands
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to retrieve encroached lands of Madurai Aadheenam in Sivaganga district.
A Radhakrishnan of Kannankurichi, Salem, in his petition stated that the property belonging to Thiruganasambandar Mutt of Madurai Aadheenam, the religious institution, was swindled and he took such issue to the knowledge of authorities about illegal agreement of lease entered between private parties and demanded steps to safeguard the property. Despite making representations for action to safeguard the properties, no steps were taken to secure and safeguard the endowed properties of the institution.
Further, he stated that Section 34 of HR&CE Act speaks about alienation of immovable trust property and in which it’s stated that any exchange, sale or mortgage and any lease for a term exceeding five years of any immovable property belonging to, or given or endowed for the purpose of, any religious institution shall be null and void unless it is sanctioned by the Commissioner.
A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered the HR&CE Commissioner to retrieve 1,191 acres of encroached lands of Madurai Aadheenam and disposed of the case.
