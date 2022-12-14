From 6, new Covid cases spike to 8 in Tamil Nadu

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 3,543 samples were tested. Highest TPR was in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, Kanniyakumari 0.7%, and Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% respectively, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 11 patients were discharged on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,179.