From 6, new Covid cases spike to 8 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu witnessed a slight increase in Covid cases with 8 new cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,283. Chennai had 2 new cases, followed by a case each in Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 3,543 samples were tested. Highest TPR was in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, Kanniyakumari 0.7%, and Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% respectively, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 11 patients were discharged on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,179.
